2 women drove a man’s body to a bank to withdraw his money, Ohio police say

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio women have been accused of driving the body of a deceased 80-year-old man to a bank in order to withdraw money from his account before dropping his body off at a hospital. Ashtabula Municipal Court records indicate that 63-year-old Karen Casbohm and 55-year-old Loreen Bea Feralo have been charged with gross abuse of a corpse and theft from a person in a protected class. Authorities allege the suspects dropped off the body of 80-year-old Douglas Layman at a hospital after they went to a bank and withdrew money from his account while Layman was sitting in the car and visible to bank staff. It’s unclear if the defendants have attorneys.

