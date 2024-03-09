A French frigate ‘destroys’ a German sub in Norway’s waters in NATO’s biggest drills since Cold War

ABOARD THE FRENCH FRIGATE NORMANDIE (AP) — Large NATO drills in the frigid fjords of northern Norway may be just war games meant to hone the skills of the newly expanded 32-nation military alliance in the event of conflict. But for troops taking part, they are very real. With drills underway now, NATO is baring its fangs in its biggest exercises since the Cold War. They send an unmistakable message to Russia that alliance members are ready to defend each other if needed. This week, the AP saw a French navy frigate track down and “destroy” a submarine as part of the drills. No torpedoes were fired but the exercise shows how soldiers are trained.

