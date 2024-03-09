Caribbean leaders call a emergency meeting Monday on Haiti, calling the situation there ‘dire’

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Caribbean leaders have called for an emergency meeting in Jamaica with the United States, Canada and France on Monday to seek a way out of spiraling gang violence in Haiti. Members of the Caricom regional trade bloc have been trying for months to get political actors in Haiti to agree to form an umbrella transitional unity government. So far they have been unsuccessful, and the 15-nation bloc said in a statement late Friday that “the situation on the ground remains dire.” Gunfire again rocked the Haitian capital on Friday. Haitian officials extended a state of emergency and nightly curfew on Thursday as gangs continue to attack key state institutions.

