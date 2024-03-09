Skip to Content
Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszková is crowned Miss World in India

Published 8:51 PM

By RAJANISH KAKADE
Associated Press

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic has been crowned Miss World at a glittering contest held in India. Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon was the first runner-up among 112 contestants in the competition held on Saturday night in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Pyszkova said: “Being crowned Miss World is a dream come true. I am deeply honored to represent my country and the values of ‘beauty with a purpose’ on a global platform.” The beauty competition returned to India for the first time in 28 years. The event showcased the rich tapestry of India’s culture, traditions, heritage, arts and crafts to a massive global audience.

