El Salvador extends anti-gang emergency decree for 24th time. It’s now been in effect for two years

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s lawmakers have granted a request by President Nayib Bukele for the 24th consecutive one-month extension of an anti-gang emergency decree. The vote in congress means that the country will have spent a full two years under the decree by March 27. The measure suspends some rights. Bukele has used emergency powers to round up 78,175 suspected gang members in sweeps that rights groups say are often arbitrary based on a person’s appearance or where they live. The government has had to release about 7,000 suspects. The measure was approved late Friday with 67 votes in the 84-seat congress where Bukele’s party holds a majority.

