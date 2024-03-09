Ethiopia’s Tigray region is now peaceful, but extreme hunger afflicts its children
By AMIR AMAN KIYARO
Associated Press
NEBAR HADNET, Ethiopia (AP) — Once-lush fields lie barren. Mothers, faces etched with worry, watch helplessly as their children weaken from malnutrition. Hundreds of people have died. The Ethiopian region of Tigray is peaceful but war’s effects linger, compounded by drought and a level of aid mismanagement that caused the U.N. and the U.S. to temporarily suspend deliveries last year. Finarwa, a town in southeastern Tigray that’s home to a farming community of about 13,000 people, is among the worst-hit areas of Tigray. Extreme hunger there is afflicting mothers and their children.