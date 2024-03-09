Intense rainfall sweeps across Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates, disrupting flights

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Intense rainfall has swept across Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates, causing localized flooding and disrupting flights at the world’s busiest airport for international travel. Nearly 2 inches of rain fell in Dubai over six hours Saturday — a heavy amount when the country as a whole averages under 4.7 inches of precipitation a year. Dubai police shut down portions of one major highway as traffic slowly crept through standing water on others. At Dubai International Airport, the busiest for international travel, flights for both long-haul carrier Emirates and its low-cost sister airline, FlyDubai, found themselves disrupted in the downpour.

