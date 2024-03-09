NH troopers shoot and kill armed man during a foot pursuit with a police dog, attorney general says

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general says police shot and killed a man during a foot chase after he was taken down by a police dog and pulled a weapon. State Attorney General John Formella says New Hampshire state police troopers killed Joseph Russell, 36, during the pursuit with the Rochester Police Department. Formella says police sought Russell in connection with multiple vehicle thefts. Russell abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot and during the chase a trooper released a police dog, which brought Russell down. Formella says the officers reported seeing him draw a gun and two troopers fired. Russell died at the scene in the city about 21 miles northwest of Portsmouth. The state Department of Justice and State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

