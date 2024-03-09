Portugal’s election could add momentum to Europe’s drift to the right due to corruption, hardship

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is holding a general election Sunday against a backdrop of corruption scandals and economic hardship that have eroded faith in moderate mainstream parties. That could push a significant number of voters into the arms of a radical right populist party, as has happened elsewhere in Europe. Recent corruption scandals have tarnished the two parties that have alternated in power for decades — the center-left Socialist Party and the center-right Social Democratic Party. They are still expected to collect most of the votes, however. Low wages and a high cost of living as well as a housing crisis and failings in public health care have contributed to the public disgruntlement. Populist party Chega (Enough) could gain the most from the current public mood.

