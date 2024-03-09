US Treasury official pushes Lebanon to halt the flow of funding to Hamas

BEIRUT (AP) — A top U.S. Treasury official has pressed Lebanese authorities to prevent funds from being funneled to Hamas by way of Lebanon during a visit to Beirut. Jesse Baker visited Lebanon and met with financial sector and political officials Thursday and Friday. A senior Treasury official says Baker shared with Lebanese authorities “specific concerns” about “the movement of Hamas funds through Lebanon, Hezbollah funds from Iran into Lebanon and then out into other regional areas” and called for “proactive measures” to combat it. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

