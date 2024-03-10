2 killed as a motorcycle loaded with explosives detonates in the Pakistani city of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a motorcycle packed with explosives has detonated in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing two people and severely injuring another. Police say the motorcycle carried between 9 to 11 pounds of explosives when it went off in the Board Bazaar area of Peshawar on Sunday morning. There was no immediate claim of responsibility and it is unclear if the blast was intentional. Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as the TTP. The city has seen several deadly attacks in recent years. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered prayers for the victims and said his government is fully determined to root out terrorism.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.