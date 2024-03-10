’20 Days in Mariupol’ wins best documentary Oscar, a first for AP and PBS’ ‘Frontline’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A harrowing first-person account of the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol” has won the best documentary Oscar. The joint production of The Associated Press and PBS’ “Frontline,” statuettes were awarded to director and narrator Mstyslav Chernov, producer and editor Michelle Mizner and producer Raney Aronson-Rath. The Oscar, and nomination, was a first for Chernov, a video journalist for the AP, and the 178-year-old news organization. “20 Days in Mariupol” debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won an audience award. It went on to best documentary from the Directors Guild and BAFTA.

BY LINDSEY BAHR and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.