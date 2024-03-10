3 dead, several injured in early morning shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say at least three people were killed and several others injured in an early morning shooting. Officers found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the scene near Jonesboro’s downtown area around 5 a.m. Sunday. Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post that one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officers were told that four other people were taken to hospitals in personal vehicles. Police haven’t said what may have led to the shooting, or provided updates on the people who were taken to the hospital. An investigation is continuing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.