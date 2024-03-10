9 jailed pending trial over allegedly harassing, threatening 2 transgender persons in Greece

THESSAOLONIKI, Greece (AP) — Nine people have been jailed and will be tried Monday over accusations of harassing and threatening two 21-year-old transgender persons in the northern city of Thessaloniki. The nine were remanded after appearing before a prosecutor Sunday. Twelve other people, all minors, were released provisionally pending trial on the same charges before a juvenile court. The charges include abuse with bigoted intent. Two of the adults, who threw bottles at the transgender persons, were also charged with assault. Police are looking for more people who might be involved in the Saturday night incident in Aristotelous Square, the city’s main square.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.