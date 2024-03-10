All 5 aboard dead after small private jet crashes and burns in rural Virginia woods, police say
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a small private jet has crashed in a rural Virginia community, killing all five people aboard. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as an IAI Astra 112. Virginia State Police said the plane crashed in woods near a local airport in Hot Springs about 3 p.m. Sunday, killing the pilot, three other adults and a child. A state police spokesman, Sgt. Rick Garletts, said investigators were trying to determine the flight path and the identities of the victims. He says it was a small crash site but everything was burned, leaving the tail numbers of the aircraft unidentifiable.