Billie Eilish and Finneas win best original song Oscar for ‘Barbie’ ballad, ‘What Was I Made For?’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What were Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell made for? Winning awards. The sibling duo’s “Barbie” blockbuster ballad “What Was I Made For?” won the Academy Award for best original song Sunday. They beat out another “Barbie” cut, “I’m Just Ken,” performed by Ryan Gosling and written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, as well as stiff competition from Diane Warren, Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, and Scott George. Eilish and O’Connell are no strangers to the Oscar stage. In fact, they’re now two for two. They took home the trophy for their James Bond theme “No Time to Die” in 2021. In another music category, Ludwig Göransson won the Oscar for original score for his work on “Oppenheimer.”

