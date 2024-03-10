Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins her first Oscar after being a favorite for her work in ‘The Holdovers’
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer
Da’Vine Joy Randolph has claimed her first Oscar for her role as Mary Lamb in Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers.” Randolph won best supporting actress for her portrayal as a New England boarding school cafeteria manager dealing with grief and loss. She continued her awards season sweep, previously winning at other shows including the Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA and Golden Globes. Randolph has been one of the biggest award season success stories through her breakout role. For her win, Randolph beat Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer,” Danielle Brooks from “The Color Purple,” America Ferrera in “Barbie” and Jodie Foster from “Nyad.”