Emma Stone wins second career best actress Oscar for ‘Poor Things’ in tight race with Lily Gladstone

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emma Stone has won the best actress Oscar for “Poor Things,” her second career victory in the category. She triumphed over Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon” in a race most pundits said was too close to call. Gladstone would have been the first Native American to win an Oscar. Stone was honored for her tour-de-force performance as Bella Baxter, a childlike woman in Victorian London who comes to life through a brain transplant and begins a journey of self-discovery. She previously won best actress in 2017 for the romantic musical “La La Land.”

