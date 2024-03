HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police say they are investigating the killings of multiple people at a home. In postings on social media on Sunday, police said that a suspect was among those killed in a home in the city’s Manoa neighborhood. They didn’t say how many people were dead. Police say witnesses reported that there had been an argument in the home early Sunday morning.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.