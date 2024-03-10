How to watch (and stream) the 2024 Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s almost time for the Oscars. The 96th edition is Sunday, with a few new elements. The biggest switch from previous years is a new start time — the Academy Awards will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The film academy hopes this will allow more people to watch the crowning of the best picture winner before viewers go to bed. The show is widely available in the United States via an antenna or watching ABC through a cable or satellite provider. Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV are among the ways to stream the Oscars. An international viewers can find out how to watch by visiting www.oscars.org.

