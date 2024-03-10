Hundreds of Tibetans march on New Delhi streets asking China to leave Tibet on uprising anniversary
By SHONAL GANGULY
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of Tibetans in exile have held a protest march in New Delhi to commemorate the 65th Tibetan National Uprising Day against China. Over 300 protesters gathered near India’s Parliament House and marched chanting slogans such as “Tibet was never a part of China” and ”China should leave Tibet.” The protesters carried Tibetan flags and photographs of their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who has made the Indian hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts the Tibetan exiles.