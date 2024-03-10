Moldova faces multiple threats from Russia as it turns toward EU membership, foreign minister says
By STEPHEN McGRATH and AUREL OBREJA
Associated Press
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s foreign minister says the past two years for his country have been the hardest and most tumultuous for European Union candidate Moldova in more than three decades as it faces threats from Russia in multiple spheres of public life. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, its neighbor Moldova has faced a litany of crises that have at times raised fears the country is also in Russia’s crosshairs. As Moldova gears up for a referendum on joining the European Union and a presidential election, claims of ongoing Russian interference are cause for concern.