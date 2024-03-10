Muslims spot Ramadan crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, meaning month of fasting starts Monday for many

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Officials have seen the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, marking the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan for many of the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims. The sacred month, which sees those observing abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset, marks a period of religious reflection, family get-togethers and giving across the Muslim world. They spotted the moon Sunday night, meaning the first day of fasting is Monday. However, this year’s Ramadan comes as the Middle East remains inflamed by Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

