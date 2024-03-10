No. 1 South Carolina wins SEC Tournament over No. 8 LSU 79-72 in game marred by skirmish, ejections

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a career-high 24 points including four 3-pointers as No. 1 South Carolina held off No. 8 LSU 79-72 to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament title. The game was marred by a fourth-quarter fight that led to Gamecocks leading scorer and rebounder Kamilla Cardoso being ejected. South Carolina was ahead 73-66 when Fulwiley stole the ball from Flau’jae Johnson, who wrapped her up and was called for a foul. Johnson then bumped South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins, and the 6-foot-7 Cardoso rushed and pushed the 5-10 Johnson the ground. Cardoso and three of her teammates were ejected. Two LSU players who came off the bench were also sent off.

