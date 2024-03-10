Princess of Wales appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation of her whereabouts

LONDON (AP) — The first photo of Kate, the Princess of Wales, since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago has been issued along with a statement thanking the public for its support. The photo released Sunday of Kate in a chair surrounded by her three children was credited to her husband, William, Prince of Wales and heir to the throne. It was said to be taken earlier in the week in Windsor. Kate thanked the public and wished everyone a happy U.K. Mother’s Day. The photo and statement follow weeks of wild speculation on social media about her whereabouts since she left a hospital Jan. 29.

