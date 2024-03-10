Suspect in killing of 2 at North Carolina home dies in shootout with deputies, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff says a suspect in a weekend shooting that killed two people and injured another at a North Carolina home died in a shootout with deputies at another home. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said Sunday that deputies found two people dead and a third injured at the first home in Mooresville on Saturday. Campbell’s social media post said deputies located Justin Michael Strawser at another home where they negotiated with him for several hours Saturday. The sheriff says deputies shot Strawser as he was firing at them and that four minor children with him weren’t hurt. Strawser was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were reported injured.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.