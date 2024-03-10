The Democratic protest vote movement over the Israel-Hamas war spreads from Michigan to other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An “uncommitted” campaign protesting President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war is seeing success in other states. That’s after 100,000 Michigan voters chose the option in the Feb. 27 primary. So did almost 263,000 voters in the five Super Tuesday states where “uncommitted” or similar options were available. Minnesota saw 1 in 5 Democratic voters mark the “uncommitted” option on March 5. Organizers are now watching the Washington state primary on Tuesday to see how many voters select “uncommitted.” Supporters of the protest say that anger over the war could endanger Biden’s chances against former President Donald Trump in swing states like Michigan.

