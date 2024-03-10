The monster wins one at last as ‘Godzilla Minus One’ wins the Oscar for visual effects
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
Godzilla finally made it to the Oscars this year — and slayed. The movie “Godzilla Minus One,” set in the waning days of World War II, won the Oscar for best visual effects, pushing aside such big-budget behemoths as “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” “Napoleon” and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” “Godzilla Minus One,” from writer-director Takashi Yamazaki, marked the first time the prehistoric reptilian monster was nominated for an Oscar in the franchise’s 70-year history. It is the 37th film in the film series, which usually uses Godzilla as a sober symbol of nuclear holocaust and atomic trauma.