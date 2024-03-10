The Oscars carpet opens with strong metallics, reds and some Old Hollywood glam

NEW YORK (AP) — And away we go. The Oscars red carpet opened Sunday in Los Angeles with some stunning looks on Hollywood’s biggest night. Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” walked in a white gown with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. It was designed by Christian Siriano. Laverne Cox wore vintage Mugler. It was a drop-dead gorgeous gown in black with a plunging gold neckline. Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Indigenous person to receive an Oscar nomination for best original song, was among the early arrivals. He wore a gray jacket trimmed in green and purple, his tie in matching colors.

