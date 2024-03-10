Turkish police detain 33 people accused of plotting attacks ahead of local elections, official says

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says police have detained 33 people suspected of ties to the Islamic State group who were allegedly preparing attacks ahead of the country’s local elections. The suspects were “preparing and searching for action before the upcoming local elections,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday. Nationwide elections are due to be held on March 31. Counter-terrorism police in Sakarya in northwest Turkey recovered weapons, cash and “organizational documents” during raids. “We will not tolerate any terrorists. We will continue our fight uninterruptedly with the superior efforts of our security forces,” Yerlikaya said.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.