What to stream this week: Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and MLB The Show 24

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include albums from Justin Timberlake and Kacey Musgraves, the launch of season 20 of “Grey’s Anatomy” and Taylor Swift’s concert film “The Eras Tour” landing on Disney+. The comedy “Girls5Eva” has jumped from Peacock to Netflix for its third season, Nicolas Cage appears in people’s dreams in the movie “Dream Scenario” and Sony’s video game MLB The Show 24 takes a pioneering step by letting gamers create a female baseball player from scratch and see if she can fulfill her dream of playing in the major leagues.

