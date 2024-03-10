Woman and child from Belgium killed by a speeding driver in Berlin, police say

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say an 83-year-old driver in Berlin drove into a woman visiting from Belgium and her 4-year-old son, killing them both. The 41-year-old mother died Saturday shortly afterwards in a hospital, and the child died the same evening after an emergency operation. Two relatives witnessed the accident and had to be treated for shock. Police said Sunday that the 83-year-old had been speeding ahead of the deadly accident, which happened near Potsdamer Platz in the center of Berlin.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.