Youth activist groups jointly endorse Biden. They say his achievements matter more than his age

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifteen youth activist groups have announced that they are jointly endorsing President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, backing the oldest president in U.S. history despite polls consistently showing voter concerns about his advanced age. Young voters tend to be more left-leaning than their older counterparts, meaning the activists’ collective pledge of support for the president is little surprise. Still, the combined endorsement could soften the political blow of months of polls showing that most voters — even a majority of Democrats — don’t want him running again and expressing concerns about the president’s advanced age.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.