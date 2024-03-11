5 cross-country skiers found dead after going missing near the Matterhorn, Swiss police say
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police say five cross-country skiers have been found dead after going missing over the weekend near Switzerland’s famed Matterhorn. Rescue authorities announced a search in difficult weather conditions Sunday for six skiers who were missing. The group set off Saturday on a route between the resort town of Zermatt, at the foot of the Matterhorn, and the village of Arolla, near the border with Italy. Rescuers and a mountain police team deployed near the Dent Blanche, or White Tooth, cabin found the bodies of five of the missing skiers. The search for the sixth person was continuing.