5 cross-country skiers found dead after going missing near the Matterhorn, Swiss police say

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss police say five cross-country skiers have been found dead after going missing over the weekend near Switzerland’s famed Matterhorn. Rescue authorities announced a search in difficult weather conditions Sunday for six skiers who were missing. The group set off Saturday on a route between the resort town of Zermatt, at the foot of the Matterhorn, and the village of Arolla, near the border with Italy. Rescuers and a mountain police team deployed near the Dent Blanche, or White Tooth, cabin found the bodies of five of the missing skiers. The search for the sixth person was continuing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.