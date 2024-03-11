A 3-story building collapses in central Pakistan, killing 9 people and injuring 2 others

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a three-story residential building has collapsed in central Pakistan, leaving nine people dead. Government official Rizwan Qadeer said Tuesday that the rubble from the building also fell on nearby homes, wounding several people in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province. He said the dead included four members from a family. Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where many are poorly constructed with cheap building materials and safety guidelines are ignored to cut costs.

