A family is shaken in Peacock’s ‘Apples Never Fall,’ starring Annette Bening

In the new Peacock limited series “Apples Never Fall,” which debuts Thursday, Annette Bening plays a wife and mother who goes missing. Her adult children are suspicious of their father, portrayed by Sam Neill. His behavior since the disappearance has been questionable. In the family drama that ensues, long-kept secrets come to life. The story is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, who also wrote “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers.” The show may be about a dysfunctional family, but off camera the core cast bonded while filming in Queensland, Australia. They ate meals together and had movie nights, including screenings of Bening’s films.

