A Gaza family uprooted by war and grieving their losses shares a somber Ramadan meal in a tent

MUWASI, Gaza Strip (AP) — For Muslims around the world, Ramadan combines religious reflection and charity with festive celebrations as families gather for the evening meal breaking the fast. In Gaza, ravaged by war, this Ramadan’s first iftar was a somber affair, particularly for people displaced by the fighting. A widow living in a tent camp said Ramadan this year is marked by starvation, pain and loss. Randa Baker used to serve elaborate iftar meals in her home in a upper middle-class area of Gaza City. This year, she fed her children rice, peas and potatoes from charity and aid groups as the family sat on the floor of a tent.

By MOHAMMED JAHJOUH and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

