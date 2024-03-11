A union for German train drivers calls for another strike in a bitter dispute over working hours

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing many of Germany’s train drivers has called for another strike in a long and bitter dispute with the state-owned main railway operator over working hours and pay, drawing sharp criticism from the country’s transport minister. The GDL union called on drivers of Deutsche Bahn’s passenger trains to walk out for 24 hours starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile, drivers of freight trains will walk off the job from 6 p.m. (5 GMT) Monday. The walkout was announced on Sunday evening, in keeping with a union announcement last week that it would no longer give a 48-hour notice before striking. It follows a 1 1/2-day walkout last week.

