An expanding NATO uses its diversity as strength. Member troops know Russia is watching
By JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press
ABOARD THE FRENCH FRIGATE NORMANDIE (AP) — The NATO military alliance is working to turn its diversity into strength as its membership grows in response to Russia’s threat. More than 20,000 soldiers from 13 member nations are currently in drills that are part of NATO’s largest maneuvers since the Cold War. They include new members Sweden and Finland, who now have the guarantee that an attack on any one member would be considered as an attack on them all. Participating troops assume that Russia and other potential adversaries are watching for any weaknesses in NATO defenses and unity as the drills unfold in the frigid Nordic seas.