Angela Chao, shipping industry exec, died on Texas ranch after her car went into a pond, report says
JOHNSON CITY, Texas (AP) — The Wall Street Journal reports that shipping business CEO Angela Chao died on a Central Texas ranch in February after her car went into a pond and became submerged in water for an extended period of time. According to an incident report from the Blanco County fire department, Chao’s car was submerged in water while first responders attempted different efforts to break the windows. Ultimately, the car was pulled from the water by a tow truck and rescuers were unable to revive her.