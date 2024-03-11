Counselor recalls morning of Michigan school attack when parents declined to take shooter home
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — It’s day three of the trial for the father of a Michigan school shooter. Prosecutors are focusing on the morning of the tragedy at Oxford High School in 2021. A school counselor says Ethan Crumbley’s parents declined to take him home after being confronted with a violent drawing and disturbing phrases on a math assignment. Four students were killed later that day. James Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to prevent the killings. Counselor Shawn Hopkins testified that he planned to call child welfare if the parents didn’t take action. Hopkins says they didn’t tell him about the gun James just bought with his son.