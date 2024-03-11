Denmark’s recently abdicated Queen Margrethe designs the costumes and set for a ballet

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Queen Margrethe, who surprised her country by abdicating earlier this year, is back as a ballet costume designer for Denmark’s famed Tivoli amusement park, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. The 83-year-old-queen, who has designed costumes and stage sets more than a dozen of times at the Tivoli gardens, is creating costumes and the set for a ballet based on a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. On New Year’s Eve, Margrethe stunned Denmark when announcing she would be stepping down, citing health issues. She became the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne in nearly 900 years.

