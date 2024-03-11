Drugstore worker gets May trial date in slaying of 2 teen girls

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has moved up the trial date for a small-town drugstore worker charged in the slaying of two teenage girls. Court records now show Richard Allen will stand trial starting May 13 in the killings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. Allen has pleaded not guilty to murder. The teens were found dead a day after being reported missing after they visited a hiking trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Allen wasn’t arrested until October 2022. The Indiana Supreme Court in January ordered the reinstatement of Allen’s original court-appointed lawyers, who then asked for the earlier trial date.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.