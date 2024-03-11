Excitement and skepticism meet Algeria’s decision to import beef to meet high demand during Ramadan
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria is importing massive amounts of beef and lamb to ensure it is available to consumers who can’t afford locally sourced red meat. The move made in preparation for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan reverses a policy designed to bolster domestic production and bring 100,000 tons of new red meat to the oil-rich North African nation. It’s one of many import policy moves that countries with large Muslim populations are making ahead of Ramadan in anticipation of increased demand. Though the infusion of new products into the market could risk inflation, it’s being greeted with excitement and skepticism among producers and consumers.