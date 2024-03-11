France’s Macron announces legislation allowing ‘aid in dying’ under strict conditions

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has announced new legislation to legalize “aid in dying” that will allow adults facing end-of-life illness to take lethal medication. The move follows a report last year indicating that most French citizens support legalizing end-of-life options. In an interview published Monday, Macron said the new bill will be restricted to adults suffering from an “incurable disease” who are expected to die in the “short or middle term” and who are suffering “intractable” physical or psychological pain. Only people aged 18 or above who are capable of forming their own views will be included. Macron set no date for the legislation to be applied, saying it will first need to follow a monthslong legislative process.

