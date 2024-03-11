George Soros’ Open Society Foundations name new president after years of layoffs and transition
By THALIA BEATY
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — George Soros’ Open Society Foundations announced a leadership change Monday with its president Mark Malloch-Brown stepping down in June, set to be replaced by a senior leader, Binaifer Nowrojee. She will be the first woman from the global south to lead OSF. Soros, the billionaire investor, said in a statement that when he started the foundations decades ago, he hoped its work would be global in scope. Most recently, Nowrojee, who is Kenyan from an Indian family, was OSF’s vice president of programs and part of a small senior leadership team overseeing a large transition that kicked off last summer when the foundations announced that Alex Soros, one of George Soros’ sons, had taken over as chair of its board in December 2022.