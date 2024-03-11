Kentucky House approves bill to reduce emergency-trained workers in small coal mines

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has voted to allow the state’s smallest coal mining operations to reduce the number of miners with emergency medical training on a shift. It applies only to underground coal mines. Supporters say the measure is needed to help keep the smallest mining operations in business. Opponents warned the measure would roll back an important safeguard enacted years ago following a mining fatality. The GOP-led House voted Monday to reduce the necessary number of medically trained workers from 2 to 1 in mines with 15 or fewer workers on a shift. The bill goes to the Senate next.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

