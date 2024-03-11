Kimberly Palmer: Worried about money? Ways to keep your kids from feeling your stress
By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet
When parents are stressed about finances, they can unintentionally pass on that concern to their children. To prevent that kind of worry, parents can talk about money early with their children to set a baseline for financial discussions. If parents aren’t sure of financial topics themselves, they can learn together with their children, turning it into a fun family project. Then, if financial hardship hits, sharing age-appropriate details with children and inviting them to pitch in, by contributing more to chores around the house or brainstorming on how to cut back expenses, can help children regain a sense of control.