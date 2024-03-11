Pakistani court sentences youth to death and another to life in prison for insulting Islam’s prophet

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a Pakistani court has sentenced a 22-year-old student to death and given a life sentence to a teenager after finding them guilty of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Both had denied the charges and have the right to appeal. Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting the religion or religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, just the accusation can provoke riots. The student’s father told The Associated Press that he and his family were living in hiding.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.