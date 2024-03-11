Private jet was short on approach to Virginia runway when it crashed, killing 5, police say

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a small private jet was short on its approach to a rural airport’s runway when it struck trees and crashed into a hillside and burned, killing all five people aboard. The twin-engine jet left Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was to land at Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs, Virginia, when it crashed Sunday afternoon. An attorney for the plane’s owner and family friend told police the people aboard planned to attend an event at a nearby resort. Their remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification. The National Transportation Safety Board says an investigator arrived on scene Monday.

